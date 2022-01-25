Alabama lawmakers are in a special session to determine how to spend federal coronavirus relief funds, but may be derailed by an order from the federal courts to redraw the state’s congressional districts within two weeks, or the courts will do “find someone to do it for them.”

The legislature’s redistricting map was rejected after a panel of three federal judges found the map dilutes the voting power of Black residents. Blacks comprise 27 percent of Alabama’s population, but only one the state’s seven congressional districts – 14 percent of districts -- has Black representation. U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham, holds the seat for Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, first drawn in 1992.

To those paying attention, the rejection shouldn’t come as a surprise. While the goal of redrawing representational districts for both Congressional seats and legislative offices is to ensure adequate representation for the people of Alabama, for decades lawmakers have approached the task prioritizing incumbents’ interests and partisan interests while making just enough concessions to survive federal scrutiny.

The federal panel may be on to something with its ultimatum. Would the people of Alabama be better represented by officeholders elected from districts drawn by an apolitical third party with no agenda beyond fair representation?