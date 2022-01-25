 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drawn out
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Drawn out

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alabama lawmakers are in a special session to determine how to spend federal coronavirus relief funds, but may be derailed by an order from the federal courts to redraw the state’s congressional districts within two weeks, or the courts will do “find someone to do it for them.”

The legislature’s redistricting map was rejected after a panel of three federal judges found the map dilutes the voting power of Black residents. Blacks comprise 27 percent of Alabama’s population, but only one the state’s seven congressional districts – 14 percent of districts -- has Black representation. U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham, holds the seat for Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, first drawn in 1992.

To those paying attention, the rejection shouldn’t come as a surprise. While the goal of redrawing representational districts for both Congressional seats and legislative offices is to ensure adequate representation for the people of Alabama, for decades lawmakers have approached the task prioritizing incumbents’ interests and partisan interests while making just enough concessions to survive federal scrutiny.

The federal panel may be on to something with its ultimatum. Would the people of Alabama be better represented by officeholders elected from districts drawn by an apolitical third party with no agenda beyond fair representation?

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Instant karma
Editorial

Instant karma

  • Updated

James Iannazzo, who threw an obscenity-laced fit at a Connecticut smoothie shop on Saturday, has seen his life upended. He got arrested. He lo…

Frustration
Editorial

Frustration

  • Updated

Alabamians should count their blessings with regard to the coronavirus and its relentless grip. While many Alabamians have chosen to go maskle…

COVID continues
Editorial

COVID continues

  • Updated

Alabama is in the midst of a coronavirus surge – again. This one may well be the worst yet, in terms of transmission. The most recent seven-da…

A glimmer of hope
Editorial

A glimmer of hope

  • Updated

Last year, state education officials wrestled with the idea of delaying a portion of the Alabama Literacy Act that would require third-graders…

Contradictions
Editorial

Contradictions

  • Updated

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden Administration’s vaccination and testing mandate for large employers, and state officials …

Brooks’ excuses
Editorial

Brooks’ excuses

It’s understandable if U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks wanted any publicity prior to the May 24 GOP primary to be about his political campaign, in which h…

Stateless
Editorial

Stateless

About seven years ago, a 20-year-old college student, Hoda Muthana, left her home in the Birmingham area and traveled to the Middle East, wher…

Murky history
Editorial

Murky history

  • Updated

State school officials postponed an update to the state’s social studies curriculum this fall following a mixed Fordham Institute review of st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert