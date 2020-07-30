Dumb moves

Many of us do or say regrettable things from time to time, and that can be chalked up to the human condition. However, most people have the luxury of stumbling privately, with their foibles exposed to family and friends, or coworkers, or a small collection of strangers.
Politicians, on the other hand, tend to make their mistakes publicly.
Last weekend, Baptist preacher and Alabama House member Will Dismukes gave the invocation at a gathering at the Selma area home of a prominent member of League of the South, a neo-Confederate organization identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2000, in celebration of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate officer and founder of the Ku Klux Klan. In the meantime, many state and local leaders were attending a different celebration in Selma, recognizing the work of the recently deceased civil rights icon John Lewis, who rose from a beating on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday to serve in the U.S. Congress.
Dismukes, who said he meant no disrespect to Lewis’s memory, has resigned his post at a church he pastored, and there are calls for his resignation from the Alabama House.
While Dismukes’ error can be attributed to a combination of ignorance and tone-deafness, state school board member Wayne Reynolds’ misstep is downright mean. During an al.com livestream of Gov. Kay Ivey’s recent press conference, Reynolds commented: “She is gaining weight.” Rather than apologize when asked about it later, he doubled down: “She looked heavy in that white suit, yes,” he said. ““I don’t know what she weighs; I just made an observation.”
Here’s an observation voters will likely consider: If an elected official shows poor judgment and stands by it, should they be trusted to make decisions about educating our children?
