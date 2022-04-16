Easter tidings

After several weeks of repeating storms, it’s refreshing to see the emergence of spring around us. Dogwoods, Bradford pear trees, cherry trees, camellias — all are in various stages of bloom, adding a jarring splash of color to our landscape.

Even the pollen haze and the respiratory trouble it causes are welcome to some degree, as yellow dusting ushers in new life.

For Christians, today, Easter Sunday, marks the event epitomizing renewal, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and his promise of eternal life. Jewish people will soon observe Passover, celebrating the Biblical events leading to the liberation of Hebrew slaves of Egypt.

While the doctrines and traditions of Judaism and Christianity diverge greatly, the concepts at the root of each religion’s springtime holy days — the promise of rebirth into life anew — are expressed all around us.

From a secular – and, yes, somewhat commercial – perspective, Easter is about bunnies, pastels, candy, baskets, fake grass, bonnets, and new clothes. These traditions are fun, but don’t really tell the story.

The Easter tableau describes the pivotal moment in Christian history: Jesus crucified on the cross and entombed, then rising from the dead three days later. Christianity’s central theme is Christ dying for the sins of humanity. This is it.

Several years ago, a survey undertaken by the Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus found that 86 percent of Americans identify Easter with the resurrection of Jesus Christ, with more than 70 percent noting today as the most holy event in the Christian timeline.

That supports vast anecdotal evidence. Many believe that the rebirth of Jesus Christ is underscored by the season surrounding Easter; many plants and trees lie dormant through the winter months, appearing dead, and then bloom anew in the spring with fresh growth and celebratory flowers.

On this day, particularly, it’s instructive to return to the Holy Bible, a text that has given solace to so many over the centuries, and attempt to parse that age-old question, “What would Jesus do?”

From the Book of John, Chapter 13:

34 A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.

35 By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.

It’s significant that houses of worship will be brimming today with booming attendance.