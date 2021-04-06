 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern intrigue: Alabama's yoga ban
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Eastern intrigue: Alabama's yoga ban

{{featured_button_text}}

Opponents of a measure that would lift an almost 30-year ban on yoga in public schools say the practice could introduce Hinduism into the classroom.

“Yoga is a very big part of the Hindu religion,” Becky Gerritson, director of Eagle Forum of Alabama, told the Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee last week. Shortly after her remarks, the bill stalled in committee. It has already been passed in the House of Representatives.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jeremy Gray dismisses the notion that yoga is a gateway to eastern religion.

“This whole notion that if you do yoga, you’ll become Hindu — I’ve been doing yoga for 10 years and I go to church and I’m very much a Christian,” Gray said.

However, the answer depends on one’s perspective. Opponents raise a valid point about the establishment clause of the U.S. Constitution, which would prevent Hindu teachings just as it prohibits school-led prayer.

So can yoga be practiced apart from Hinduism? Many Americans practice yoga regularly for exercise and stress relief, and have not become Hindu. And many Americans adhere to Hindu tenets without realizing it, as many aspects of that religion are the same in other religions, including Protestantism.

Gray hopes the absence of two committee members will allow the measure to come up for a vote again in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and its fate will likely depend on whether it’s viewed as a religious practice or a practice used in a religion.

In a state where officials still cannot tell a bingo game from a slot machine, anything can happen.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marshall’s folly
Editorial

Marshall’s folly

  • Updated

Imagine you have an employee you’ve hired to tend your crops, making sure that any threat to those crops from invasive weeds or destructive pe…

Remain cautious
Editorial

Remain cautious

As coronavirus cases in Alabama began to ebb and the number of resident receiving vaccines climbs, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey decided that the most…

Will she or won’t she?
Editorial

Will she or won’t she?

While some Alabama politicians are looking ahead to the 2022 elections, at least one is keeping her cards close to the vest. Gov. Kay Ivey was…

Once-sung heroes
Editorial

Once-sung heroes

  • Updated

There are legions of men and women in every community in Alabama whose work is vital to the smooth operation of literally every aspect of our …

Happy Easter
Editorial

Happy Easter

This time last year, the world was gripped with fear and uncertainty, as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. It has been catastrophic, s…

Vaccine hesitancy
Editorial

Vaccine hesitancy

As the coronavirus pandemic gained strength across the United States, it seemed the nation held its breath awaiting a vaccine against the illn…

Settlement is best action
Editorial

Settlement is best action

  • Updated

Dothan commissioners this week voted to settle a 2016 lawsuit filed by the estate of a man shot and killed in a fracas at the Dothan Animal Sh…

Trump's long shadow
Editorial

Trump's long shadow

  • Updated

Donald J. Trump casts a long shadow over Alabama politics. He won the state handily in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential races, and has been…

Snake eyes
Editorial

Snake eyes

  • Updated

Gambling is prohibited by the Alabama Constitution, except when it’s not. That’s been a source of consternation for years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert