Economic fears

Recently, diners in a local restaurant noticed a handwritten note at the bottom of the menu: “$1 will be added to prices on the menu because of rising food costs.”

Fair enough. There’s no doubt that COVID times have been rough on everyone, particularly the hospitality industry. Food costs have increased; just ask anyone who shops for groceries regularly. It’s likely all part of a domino effect that includes worker shortages and supply chain disruptions.

More worrisome, perhaps, is not what the note on the menu said, but what it didn’t say. A dollar added to individual items would represent sliding increases, percentage-wise. But that there was a note rather than a fresh menu with new prices could suggest restaurant operators fear there may be a need for more increases ahead.

There are rumblings about inflation, the worrisome changes that Americans of a certain age recall less than fondly. Prices rose and buying power fell, and Americans feared what might come next.

Concern may well be a more appropriate response, coupled with heightened awareness of the myriad factors that can affect pricing. For instance, computer chip shortages affect products from automobiles to cell phones. Hurricanes can affect fuel prices. Poor crops affect commodities.