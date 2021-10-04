 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Economic fears
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Economic fears

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Recently, diners in a local restaurant noticed a handwritten note at the bottom of the menu: “$1 will be added to prices on the menu because of rising food costs.”

Fair enough. There’s no doubt that COVID times have been rough on everyone, particularly the hospitality industry. Food costs have increased; just ask anyone who shops for groceries regularly. It’s likely all part of a domino effect that includes worker shortages and supply chain disruptions.

More worrisome, perhaps, is not what the note on the menu said, but what it didn’t say. A dollar added to individual items would represent sliding increases, percentage-wise. But that there was a note rather than a fresh menu with new prices could suggest restaurant operators fear there may be a need for more increases ahead.

There are rumblings about inflation, the worrisome changes that Americans of a certain age recall less than fondly. Prices rose and buying power fell, and Americans feared what might come next.

Concern may well be a more appropriate response, coupled with heightened awareness of the myriad factors that can affect pricing. For instance, computer chip shortages affect products from automobiles to cell phones. Hurricanes can affect fuel prices. Poor crops affect commodities.

However, inflation itself isn’t static; it rises and falls from year to year. The figure for 12 months ending in August was 5.3 percent, well ahead of the Fed’s target of 2 percent and the highest in 12 years.

Considering the pervasive challenges of the last 18 months, the economy might have been in far worse shape.

Instead, Alabama’s economic picture has remained stable with modest economic growth.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Disingenuous 'rescue'
Editorial

Disingenuous 'rescue'

  • Updated

Alabama lawmakers are back in Montgomery this week in a special legislative session convened by Gov. Kay Ivey to hammer out a strategy to pay …

Cloaked in secrecy
Editorial

Cloaked in secrecy

  • Updated

In the United States, ordinary citizens have the right to know how public servants conduct the business of the people. That is accommodated ac…

Transformative vision
Editorial

Transformative vision

More than 40 years ago, eye surgeon Dr. Marnix E. Heersink chose a former interior design building at the corner of Fortner Street and Ross Cl…

A brewing storm
Editorial

A brewing storm

  • Updated

Our state is no stranger to dubious achievement, but a new designation earned last week is particular horrifying – Sweet home Alabama leads th…

Sheesh!
Editorial

Sheesh!

  • Updated

Twitter banned him permanently for his continued baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

It seems too good to be true
Editorial

It seems too good to be true

  • Updated

It took years and years of neglect, languishing in the Alabama Legislature for session after session until the federal government threatened t…

A priority for broadband
Editorial

A priority for broadband

  • Updated

Alabamians have discovered a great deal since mid-March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic upended everyday routines. Much of this we simply …

Stay in your lane
Editorial

Stay in your lane

“It is obvious that someone in the White House needs to remind Joseph R. Biden that he is the President of the United States and not a third-w…

A tragic metaphor
Editorial

A tragic metaphor

  • Updated

Judging by the reaction of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other Republican officials in our state and as many as two dozen others, one might get th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert