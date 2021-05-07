Editorial roundup

Why did Republicans use COVID concerns to ban the public from the Capitol during the lawmaking sessions even as they boasted of living in the “free state of Florida?”

Because they could.

Why did they resurrect a dead bill at the last minute to ban transgender girls from playing organized sports with other girls?

Because they could.

Why did they create new obstacles to voting after boasting that Florida ran a perfect election in 2020?

Because they could.

Why, with Florida’s working class desperately struggling to find housing they can afford, did Republicans vote to permanently cut in half the amount of money available to the state’s affordable housing trust fund?

Because they could.

Why did they make it harder for the cruise industry to start sailing again by passing a law that prohibits companies from asking passengers if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19?

Because they could.