Editorial roundup

Decline of fracking
The natural gas industry in Pennsylvania is worried about its future — and rightfully so.
During last week’s virtual global climate summit, President Joe Biden announced a goal of cutting greenhouse gas pollution in half by 2030, from a 2005 baseline. Biden has already rejoined the Paris Agreement and set a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.
The U.S. will not reach the 2030 goal without Pennsylvania, which produced nearly 10% of all energy in the nation in 2018 — only second to Texas. Now the state has an opportunity to manage the decline of its polluting energy industry while investing in sustainable, high-paying green union jobs as a replacement.
While burning natural gas emits less CO2 than burning coal or oil, natural gas is abundant in methane — a powerful greenhouse gas that traps more heat than does carbon, though it lingers for less time. The United Nations will soon release a report declaring it urgent to cut methane to prevent the worst effects of climate change.
Natural gas production nationwide was responsible for 47% of methane emissions by industry in 2018. And that doesn’t account for storage and distribution. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has identified 8,500 unplugged abandoned oil and gas wells and estimates approximately 200,000 older undocumented wells, many of which may be leaking methane. Multiple studies suggest that methane leaks are undercutting natural gas’s ability to dramatically contribute to emissions reduction as a “transition fuel.”
Yet, despite all this evidence, and commitments from Gov. Tom Wolf to reduce emissions, Pennsylvania continues to build infrastructure for the natural gas industry — whether via the leaking Mariner East pipeline, new fracking permits, and subsidized petrochemical plants.
Fracking natural gas was supposed to be a godsend. Instead, fracking created dramatically fewer jobs than industry promised, and those jobs created are now at risk.
Pennsylvania can do things differently this time. The opportunity is undeniable. The two occupations that the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects see growing fastest in coming years are solar panel installers and wind turbine technicians. The White House is proposing investment that will create millions of jobs in the sector. If Pennsylvania transitions fossil fuel subsidies — totaling $3.8 billion in fiscal year 2019 — into green jobs, the transition will be even faster. It is critical these investments go to the communities that lose fossil fuel jobs and those, predominantly Black communities, that have suffered the most harm from pollution.
As the climate crisis worsens, more abrupt and painful measures to decrease emissions fast will become necessary, yet increasingly inadequate. Pennsylvania has a choice: wait for the decline, or manage it, benefiting workers and the environment.
Philadelphia Inquirer
‘Because we can’
Florida’s 2021 lawmaking session was summed up best last week during a House debate over the state’s $101.5 billion budget.
State Rep. Susan Valdés, a Democrat, wanted to know why school districts were being forced to apply for state grants to get money from the federal American Rescue Plan, when the money was supposed to go directly to districts with no strings attached.
Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican who was defending the bill, tersely replied, “Because we can.”
Those three words — because we can — perfectly encapsulated the Republicans’ breathtaking arrogance in shaping new laws to govern Floridians in 2021.
Republicans broke legislative rules, rejected legitimate objections, ignored basic constitutional principles and steamrolled opposition so they could pass what may be the most radical political agenda in modern state legislative history.
More than once the majority party was described as “drunk with power,” a sometimes overused phrase that, in this instance, works fairly well in describing the 2021 Florida Legislature.
“Because we can” was the Republican mantra behind most everything of consequence that occurred during the just completed lawmaking session.
Why did Republicans use COVID concerns to ban the public from the Capitol during the lawmaking sessions even as they boasted of living in the “free state of Florida?”
Because they could.
Why did they resurrect a dead bill at the last minute to ban transgender girls from playing organized sports with other girls?
Because they could.
Why did they create new obstacles to voting after boasting that Florida ran a perfect election in 2020?
Because they could.
Why, with Florida’s working class desperately struggling to find housing they can afford, did Republicans vote to permanently cut in half the amount of money available to the state’s affordable housing trust fund?
Because they could.
Why did they make it harder for the cruise industry to start sailing again by passing a law that prohibits companies from asking passengers if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19?
Because they could.
As we’ve said before, we’re not lawyers here on the Orlando Sentinel’s Editorial Board but some of these new laws seem clearly unconstitutional, like the crackdown on social media companies, elements of the protest law and the campaign finance law designed to thwart citizens from changing the constitution.