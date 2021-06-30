Education exodus

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic prompted lockdowns, shutdowns, layoffs, work-from-home changes and public education’s struggle to make remote learning viable for students, we are beginning to see unanticipated consequences in unlikely places.

In Alabama, it’s in the public education workforce. In the most recent period, more than 3,500 teachers and public school employees decided to call it a career and put in their retirement papers.

There hasn’t been such a large exodus since changes were implemented in the state retirement benefits a decade ago. Following the 2010-2011 school year, almost 4,100 public education employees took retirement.

Workforces are organic and, usually, resilient. With career fields like education, there is usually a stream of newly minted educators coming out of universities at a rate capable of replacing those who retire or resign each year.

However, this is not ordinary turnover; administrators attribute the increase in retirements to the stress of the pandemic. We’d add that uncertainty for the future also plays a role, particularly considering that the virus continues to linger across the state, nation, and world.

In working to meet what is sure to be a frustrating staffing challenge, school boards and administrators should make decisions that keep the quality of instruction for students at the forefront, ensuring that our youngsters have access to the best-qualified educators available.