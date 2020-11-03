 Skip to main content
Election Day observations
Election Day observations

In Houston County, several thousand people had voted before polls opened Tuesday morning, having taken advantage of absentee ballot rule changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. That didn’t mitigate the turnout locally; at polling places throughout the area, voters stood in lines that were not actually as long as they appeared, considering the six-foot social-distancing mandate. Still, some voters reported a wait of an hour or more, and there were times that polling locations saw lulls in the turnout.

We’re pleased that voting in the Wiregrass unfolded smoothly, particularly considering the state of rancor in many parts of the country. In some cities, business owners boarded up storefronts in anticipation of unrest. Even the White House erected a barrier fence in case of violence in the streets.

With regard to the presidential race, as we write this Tuesday, it seems any conflict would likely to take place in the courts in the days and weeks to come. Even if a challenge doesn’t materialize, it’s unlikely that a clear victory would be apparent on election night; the balloting changes brought by the pandemic will likely stretch out the count.

It was a good day for democracy, as the Alabama secretary of state predicted more than three-quarters of registered voters would cast ballots in the general election — more than double the turnout in more lackluster election seasons.

The privilege of electing our leaders is paramount, and Americans should not take the opportunity to participate in our government for granted.

Let’s make a 75 percent turnout the baseline, and strive for near total turnout in the future.

