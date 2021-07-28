 Skip to main content
Elusive immunity
OUR VIEW

Elusive immunity

Alabama’s District 5 U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who has his eye on the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by elder statesman Sen. Richard Shelby, may see his campaign derailed by fallout fromw his Jan. 6 speech outside the U.S. Capitol in which he urged protesters to “kick ass.”

Named in a lawsuit by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, for his role in fomenting the attack on the Capitol, Brooks sought to invoke immunity under the Westfall Act, claiming he was exercising the duties of his office.

But this week, the Department of Justice issued an opinion concurring with the House Administrative Committee, which found that his actions were not within the scope of his office. The DOJ requested the court deny Brooks’ Westfall petition.

Alabama voters should keep a watchful eye on the case as it makes its way through the judicial system. Brooks may not have known exactly the intent of those in the crowd who overran law enforcement and stormed the Capitol, resulting in destruction, injury and death. However, any reasonable person who saw Brooks’ remarks that morning would surely understand its intended effect on the gathered protesters. The Congressman’s weak attempts to revise the events of the day are embarrassing and unconscionable.

Fortunately, Alabama conservatives will have two other candidates from which to choose to fill Shelby’s seat. Brooks continues to disqualify himself from consideration for statesmanship.

