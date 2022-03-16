 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

End food tax

  • 0

Alabama Arise, a state nonprofit advocating for Alabama’s poor, revived a decades-long effort to roll back sales taxes on groceries this week. Considering inflation and growing concern about rising prices on fuel and consumer goods, the initiative may gain better traction this time out.

And it should. Sales taxes are regressive and unfair, having the greatest impact on those who can least afford it.

Particularly onerous are sales taxes on grocery items, which every Alabamian must purchase to survive. In fact, groceries are exempt from state sales tax in 47 states. Ours is not among them.

Alabama lawmakers should have addressed this issue years ago, and they have a reasonable piece of legislation before them now that would make it possible.

Bills introduced in both the House and Senate would eliminate the state sales tax on groceries and replace the revenue by changing the state income tax deduction cap on federal income tax paid to $4,000 – a move that would save money for all but the top 5% of earners.

It’s a no-brainer for lawmakers, who should also be considering suspension of gasoline taxes for at least three months to counter inflated fuel prices, and appealing to local jurisdictions to stop taxing grocery items as well.

Lawmakers should approve this measure quickly, if for no other reason than it would burnish the legacies of those who won’t be returning to office.

