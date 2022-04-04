Alabama lawmakers gather in Montgomery today for the 27th legislative day in the regular session., which ends on the 30th day, or whenever someone plugs the clock back in.

There are many items that will die on the vine when time expires, as most of them should. However it’s a good bet that a measure that extends the largest pay raise in a generation to Alabama teachers will see its way to final passage. It’s an election year, after all, and lawmakers always remember the state’s largest bloc of voters when it’s time to go to the polls.

There’ll be no legislation authorizing a referendum on a state lottery. Lawmakers spent a good bit of time debating measures, as they have seemed to do every year for decades, and can’t seem to get a lottery bill through without amending it to include other gambling endeavors in various other parts of the state, but not the entire state. That’s inherently unfair, so the legislative bone pile is the best place for it. If you’re a betting person, put your money on the likelihood that the gambling issue will return next session.

Other controversial measures still in limbo include bans on transgender treatment and critical race theory, and re-defining the word “riot.” These measures are completely partisan, which should give every lawmaker pause. When support for an issue is divided by party line, it’s worth asking whether the initiative is for the benefit of the people lawmakers serve, or the party to which they’re attached.