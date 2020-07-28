You are the owner of this article.
Err to caution
OUR VIEW

Err to caution

Decision-makers at area schools, private and public, from pre-school to college and university, are trying to nail down a plan to restart the education process in the next few weeks. We don’t envy them; it’s difficult to plan for next month when it’s unclear what the next week will bring.

What’s clear is where we are. On Tuesday, Southeast Health reported its highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients so far, with 59 admissions, and is diverting critical care cases to other facilities. New cases are still rising, and the governor’s mask mandate, set to expire on Friday, may well be extended. On Monday, local officials held a press conference pleading with the public to adhere to the state mask mandate, and announcing that provisions had been made to establish ancillary facilities in three locations in the city. So far, the biggest challenge is in manpower; health officials say the COVID-19 patient load is on the verge of outpacing the available medical staff.

It hardly seems prudent to seriously consider bringing students and teachers into the classroom under these circumstances. In today’s edition is a story about shutdowns in Hartford after seven people tested positive for the virus after attending a meet-and-greet for candidates in an upcoming municipal election.

Major League Baseball began a shortened season over the weekend in empty ballparks accompanied by pre-recorded crowd noise and cardboard cut-outs of fans behind home plate. On Tuesday, that decision was being reconsidered after several players tested positive for the virus.

Tomorrow, Dothan’s school board will meet to determine a path forward, and will likely consider the results of an informal poll that asked community members to vote on one of several scenarios.

There is no doubt that school-aged children need the structure and instruction provided by in-school education. However, reconvening classrooms and hoping for the best is bound to be disastrous.

A better course would be for education leaders to err to the side of caution. They should concentrate on strategies to provide instruction without bringing faculty, staff, and students into a potential Petri dish, and doing so until it’s clear that schools can reconvene safely.

