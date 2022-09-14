Execution incompetence

In response to a controversy over drugs used in a lethal injection cocktail used in executions, Alabama lawmakers approved an alternative method of death, nitrogen hypoxia. The state had already retired its electric chair, the infamous Yellow Mama, amid opposition to electrocution as a barbaric means of execution.

Further, the state gave Death Row inmates an opportunity to choose their method of execution, and several -- including Alan Eugene Miller, whose execution date is a week away -- chose nitrogen hypoxia. In the four years since, Alabama has yet to establish procedures for execution by nitrogen hypoxia, and had planned to carry out Miller’s execution by lethal injection. Miller has filed suit to halt the execution, and a federal judge wants to know whether the state will be prepared to use nitrogen hypoxia to execute Miller next week.

Attorney General Steve Marshall and prison officials have been cagey about the state’s readiness. Last year the federal court was informed that a procedure was in place, but the state provided no details.

Earlier this week, state attorneys were asked again by the court whether the state would be ready to proceed next week; the response – “most likely” – was less than definitive.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. gave the state the deadline until 5 p.m. Sept. 15 to file an affidavit, or declaration, on whether the state could try to execute inmate Alan Miller by nitrogen hypoxia on Sept. 22 if the use of lethal injection is blocked.

More than four years after Alabama joined two other states to approve nitrogen hypoxia – suffocation – as a method of execution, it hasn’t been used in any state. If Alabama had a protocol in place, it should have presented it.

Miller has been on Death Row more than 20 years, which should be ample time for state officials to make preparations for his execution, and four years to establish protocol for nitrogen hypoxia. That state officials find themselves hobbling together a plan in the 11th hour to meet an arbitrary execution date is a testament to incompetence.