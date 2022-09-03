Execution lawsuit has merit

Alabama seeks to fend off another lawsuit against its corrections system, and state officials have no one to blame but themselves for this one.

Alan Eugene Miller has spent more than 20 years on Death Row, having been convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting in 1999. Now that Miller’s execution date draws near, he’s started the expected flurry of litigation to delay his Sept. 22 date with death, in which the state plans to end his life by lethal injection.

In his lawsuit, Miller claims that he filled out documents in 2018 that expressed his preferred form of execution, and that those records were misplaced by prison officials. The state offered the choice to condemned inmates after it approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternate method of execution following questions about lethal injection. Miller says he requested nitrogen hypoxia on the form, and gave the document to a corrections officer four years ago. The state claims it doesn’t have the record.

Whether the document was misplaced isn’t the most interesting thing about the case; that would be the state’s approval of nitrogen hypoxia, which has not been used as an execution method in Alabama, Mississippi, or Oklahoma, the only three states to approve the method.

Alabama does not yet have a protocol in place for nitrogen hypoxia executions.

Miller’s argument is particularly salient given that Alabama’s most recent execution by lethal injection was delayed for hours, allegedly causing less-than-humane distress to the condemned inmate, Joe Nathan James Jr.

Alabama officials should take a long, hard look at the death penalty in our state given the number of prisoners who’ve been exonerated after conviction of capital crimes, the state’s continuing foibles with executions, and mounting evidence that a sentence of death doesn’t seem to deter capital crime.