OUR VIEW

Expand Medicaid

Last week, Alabama officials secured $500 million in bonds to help fund a $1.3 billion prison construction program, and earlier this year, created a controversy by earmarking about $400 million in COVID relief funds to the same prison project.

However, in cataloging reasons why 12 years after the Affordable Care Act created a federal funding option for states to expand Medicaid eligibility to 138 percent of federal poverty limit, some Alabama lawmakers point to a precarious economy and fret about future costs.

With the U.S. Supreme Court’s dismantling of Roe v. Wade, shifting the abortion question to the states, Alabama law now makes abortion illegal except when life of the mother is in danger. That makes the expansion of Medicaid eligibility even more important, as the stricture of abortion services will likely have the biggest impact on low-income Alabamians.

Medicaid expansion would provide healthcare to 313,000 more Alabama residents, most of whom have no health coverage otherwise, and a recent study by PARCA suggests savings would offset costs after federal funding expires. By not expanding Medicaid, Alabama has left billions in federal funding on the table in 2022.

Alabama’s infant mortality rate, while improving, is the 5th worst in the nation. The state’s maternal mortality rate is the nation’s 3rd worse.

It’s unconscionable for Alabama’s leaders to deny access to healthcare to hundreds of thousands of poor Alabamians by refusing Medicaid expansion that’s in place in 38 U.S. states.

A pro-life state should be truly pro-life.

