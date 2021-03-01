For most of the last year, Alabama has been under a 12-page executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey, urging residents to stay home, eschew gatherings, wear face coverings, and maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Unless the governor chooses to extend that order, it will expire on Friday.

From appearances, it’s clearly not been taken as a mandate. Alabamians have, more or less, gone about their business, using their own judgment to determine where they will go and when, and to what extent they’ll conform to recommendations from the governor’s office, the state Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control.

It’s encouraging that most people appear to be taking precaution. Masks are prevalent to the point that one is more likely to notice a person without a mask than with one. People have become accustomed to the level of precaution they exercise, which doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t tired of it.

We expect Gov. Ivey to hold a press conference this week to extend the order. Recent data shows Alabama’s numbers are falling, although our risk level remains high. Vaccinations continue, and a new vaccine from Johnson and Johnson is expected to ship this week.