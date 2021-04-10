Marital infidelity among government officials is older than infidelity or politics, so last week’s revelation of an illicit affair involving a high-ranking Alabama elected official is no real surprise.

The lengthy affair between once-likely U.S. Senate candidate and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and a Montgomery legal assistant is, at its core, a private matter between Merrill, his wife of 36 years, and their two grown children.

For the people of Alabama, it’s a ringside view of the destruction of one man’s carefully constructed political career trajectory by the exposure of his feet of clay.

As word of a Merrill affair began to circulate, the secretary of state set up an interview on talk radio to spin the story. “Let me say unequivocally that these baseless allegations are entirely false,” Merrill said.

However, he was later confronted with a 17-minute recording of a conversation between him and the woman in question that verified the relationship, and Merrill’s tune changed.

“I will obviously not be a candidate for the United States Senate nor will I be seeking any other elected position in 2022,” Merrill said, admitting his involvement in an extramarital relationship.