Feet of clay
OUR VIEW

Feet of clay

Marital infidelity among government officials is older than infidelity or politics, so last week’s revelation of an illicit affair involving a high-ranking Alabama elected official is no real surprise.

The lengthy affair between once-likely U.S. Senate candidate and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and a Montgomery legal assistant is, at its core, a private matter between Merrill, his wife of 36 years, and their two grown children.

For the people of Alabama, it’s a ringside view of the destruction of one man’s carefully constructed political career trajectory by the exposure of his feet of clay.

As word of a Merrill affair began to circulate, the secretary of state set up an interview on talk radio to spin the story. “Let me say unequivocally that these baseless allegations are entirely false,” Merrill said.

However, he was later confronted with a 17-minute recording of a conversation between him and the woman in question that verified the relationship, and Merrill’s tune changed.

“I will obviously not be a candidate for the United States Senate nor will I be seeking any other elected position in 2022,” Merrill said, admitting his involvement in an extramarital relationship.

Merrill said he has no plans to step down as secretary of state, despite calls from some officials for his resignation.

That may not be his decision to make. The woman involved with Merrill, Cesaire McPherson, has made statements suggesting Merrill used state resources to carry out the affair. If the allegations prove true, the ethics implications should force him from office, just as they led to the resignation of former Gov. Robert Bentley in similar circumstances.

Meanwhile, voters should look carefully beyond private matters to a particular wrinkle in this sad episode that speaks directly to Merrill’s fitness as a public servant — with ginned up indignation, Merrill took to the airwaves to characterize his accuser as a stalker and deny the affair “unequivocally.” He only admitted it was true when faced with irrefutable evidence.

That should make him ineffective in his current role. He should quietly step down and put the secretary of state’s office in the hands of someone who has not compromised the public trust.

