Many of our linguistic devices, idioms, and metaphors spring from the parables in the Holy Bible. Among the most expressive and succinct is the phrase “feet of clay.” It comes from the Book of Daniel, when the prophet interprets a dream of the Babylonian king, Nebuchadnezzar, which features a large statue of the king crafted from gold and silver, with diminishing ores down the body to the feet, which are molded from iron mixed with clay. It’s at this point of weakness that the statue is toppled.

That’s why the practice of putting people’s names on public infrastructure is fraught with peril, as the trustees of the University of Alabama have discovered this week. In an effort to honor Autherine Lucy Foster, the first Black student at the Capstone, trustees chose to put her name on a building previously named for former Alabama governor Bibb Graves. Rather than replace the name, they opted for hyphenation: Lucy-Graves Hall.

The human existence is complicated. Bibb Graves is remembered as a silver and gold Alabama governor, but his service as Grand Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan left him with feet of clay. The trustees’ decision to link the name of a notable Civil Rights heroine to that of a long-dead Klan leader and present it as an act of tribute is stunningly tone-deaf.

Trustees are meeting Friday to revisit their decision. Reversal should be the first order of business; a more fitting honor for Autherine Lucy Foster would be replacing Graves’ name with hers – assuming she’d want any part of it.