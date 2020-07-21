You are the owner of this article.
Fill out your census form
Fill out your census form

When Alabama’s U.S. Rep. Martha Roby announced she would not run for re-election and would retire after five terms of representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District, 10 candidates lined up for a chance to fill her seat. Eight were Republicans; two were Democrats.

One of the Republicans dropped out of the race, and in March, the GOP field was winnowed to two. Last Tuesday, Barry Moore prevailed in the GOP runoff, and will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey Hall in November in what may well be a historic contest for a short tenure.

There’s a possibility that Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District as we know it will be dismantled following this year’s census. Our state is at risk of losing one of its seven congressional seats, and perhaps two. The consensus in Montgomery is that the seat that now represents the Wiregrass area would be the likely victim.

Much of that depends on the accuracy of the state’s census count, which will end on Oct. 31. We’re closer to that deadline than we are to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, Alabama’s participation rate in the national census is just under 60 percent, which is an embarrassment. Census results are used for congressional reapportionment, but also drive the rate of federal funding and other government largesse.

We urge residents who have not already completed their census questionnaires to make a priority of the chore. To those who have, we thank you.

