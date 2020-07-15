On Wednesday, the morning after Alabama logged 2,141 new cases and a record 40 deaths from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped behind a lectern adorned with the state seal in a spiffy blue pantsuit and an Auburn University face mask, and told the people of Alabama what many have been waiting weeks to hear – beginning Thursday at 5 p.m., our state will have a mandatory face mask requirement until the end of the month.
“Folks, the numbers just do not lie,” the governor said, reciting a litany of alarming figures: 87 percent of the state’s ICU beds are filled; hospitalizations have skyrocketed; the number of cases increased by 50 percent in the first two weeks of July, with nine of the first 13 days logging more than 1,000 new cases daily.
For many Alabamians, she’s preaching to the choir. The mask mandate is long overdue, and perhaps should have come two weeks ago, when the governor extended her “safer-at-home” suggestion through the end of July.
However, there are surely Alabamians who stubbornly refuse to believe that wearing a mask can offer them protection, and protect those around them, but also help bring the spread of the disease under control.
Bewilderingly, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is among them. Ainsworth, who has sights on higher office, wasted little time in announcing that he thought the governor had erred with the order, calling it “an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions.”
It’s easy for Ainsworth to criticize a decision he has not power to make. He apparently fails to understand that the nature of the disease and its spread means a person’s decision not to wear a mask affects not only the individual, but anyone they encounter as well.
Alabamians are fortunate Will Ainsworth isn’t in charge. If he ever is, he can make his own bad calls.
