Fine folks among us
OUR VIEW

If you’re feeling down, bummed-out, or blue these days, you can take a small measure of comfort in knowing you’re not alone. The results of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey suggests that 41 percent of Americans are struggling with mental health issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and its disruption to our lives.

Those touched by illness and death have the obvious concerns, while many others suffer from related disruptions, such as job loss, economic uncertainty, isolation, and up-ended routines.

We have to take our good news where we can get it, even if it’s videos of cute puppies or misbehaving cats on the internet.

However, we found great comfort in a story this week about strangers helping a stranger. Chase Ingram gave a ride to a man walking along the highway, and in the course of conversation learned that the man, Chad Shanley, a veteran, was on his way from Dothan to his job in Ashford — on foot, because his vehicle had broken down and repairs would cost more than the car was worth. Ingram later created a Facebook post asking others to join him in an effort to raise funds to get transportation for Shanley. Before long, Shanley was signing papers on a Pontiac, thanks to the largesse of Danny Gulledge, owner of Bama Tractor/Equipment, and Chris Johnson at Dothan Auto Sales.

It’s a heartwarming example of the extraordinary generosity and kindness of the ordinary people of our community. Ingram identified a genuine need in a man willing to walk 20 miles round-trip to hold down a job and shared his impressions, moving others to join him to help simply because they could.

Fine, caring people live among us. That should cheer us all.

