Flag on the play

If we are truly a nation of laws, there should be no brouhaha in Florida over Gov. Ron DeSantis’s order to lower flags to half-staff to honor conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died last week.

DeSantis called Limbaugh “a legend” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a show of respect. Many partisans bristled at the idea. It’s become a political matter, or perhaps originated as one. Limbaugh, who claimed Florida as his home state, was a polarizing personality, appreciated more by conservatives than moderates and liberals.

In spite of Limbaugh’s stature, the United States flag code appears to allow no authority for him to be recognized by the lowering of the flag to half-staff. In Title 4, Chapter 1 Sec. 7(m), the U.S. Code is very specific in describing the people who could receive the sacred honor by presidential order upon their death— principal figures of the United States government, and the governor of a state, territory, or possession; or by a governor’s order upon death — a present or former government official, a member of the Armed Forces who dies while serving on active duty, or a first responder who dies in the line of duty.