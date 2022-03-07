 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flyers of hate
OUR VIEW

Flyers of hate

Anyone who has ever come out of a grocery store, movie theater, recreation center, or shopping mall to find an unsolicited flyer flapping beneath their windshield wiper might agree that the aggravation it generates negates the message it might convey.

Regardless of whether the unwelcome missive interests you, because it’s on your car, you have to deal with it. A responsible citizen wouldn’t litter, which means the motorist must make an effort to keep the litter and dispose of it responsibly.

Imagine how much worse that annoyance would be if the flyers promoted hate through antisemitism or white supremacy.

Apparently that’s been the case at Westgate Park recently; one reader forwarded us copies of two flyers left on his vehicle.

“My family members are Holocaust survivors,” our reader wrote. “I hope y’all will write an article condemning this act of anti-Semitism.”

Absolutely; we cannot condemn anti-Semitism and white supremacy strongly enough.

While it’s disturbing that such hate-filled missives would be distributed locally, it doesn’t necessarily suggest the dissemination is the work of Wiregrass area hatemongers. In recent weeks, communities across the South have reported similar distribution of anti-Semitic and white supremacy literature.

Our best advice: Find a convenient receptacle and toss that trash. And if you see someone putting flyers on vehicles in parking lots, contact law enforcement.

