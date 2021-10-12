Food and thought

Here’s a challenge few if any people saw coming: Alabama schools are experiencing food shortages.

This week, Alexander City Schools asked parents to feed their children at home before sending them to school or send snacks or other food with them, because there’s no guarantee there’ll be anything to feed them at the schoolhouse.

In Dothan, city school Superintendent Dennis Coe initially warned parents that if the situation worsens, they’d send the students home and return to remote learning, but later assured parents the system would find enough food for the students.

It’s not that we’re in dire economic times, although the result is the same. It’s because of a one-two punch from the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted the usual flow of supplies and created a dearth of available workers.

For some public school families, it’s an inconvenience. They’ll have to factor in meals for their school-age children and make sure they remember to take them to school.

For many others, however, it means they’ll go hungry.