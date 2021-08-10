Food for thought

There has been a great deal of discussion about individual freedoms in connection to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and as the delta variant creates more and more cases resulting in resurgence of hospitalizations and death, there’s renewed resistance against any sort of mandated measures to mitigate the effect of the pandemic.
An anecdotal concept suggests one person’s rights end where another person’s begin. That sets up the sticky argument surrounding COVID-19 mitigation: When one person’s preference to decline a vaccination and/or wear a face mask encroaches on another person’s preference to navigate the world as safely as possible, whose liberties should be recognized?
The situation gets knottier by the day, and in far too many cases, governmental bodies that should be looking after the good of the constituency are failing – either by inaction or by active resistance.
Alabama’s legislature passed a measure earlier this year that prevents public and private entities from businesses to schools from requiring those seeking services to show proof of vaccination. In response, at least one school, Birmingham-Southern College, plans to charge unvaccinated students a $500 fee to cover the cost of weekly antigen testing and quarantining.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says Birmingham-Southern’s fee on the unvaccinated violates the state’s vaccine passport ban.
Local school boards are struggling with masking strategies; rather than requiring masks, most officials are urging students and parents to use their own judgment.
In Florida, where mask mandates are banned, Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold the salaries of any school official who bucks the ban by requiring the use of masks.
The U.S. Constitution conveys specific individual freedoms in the Bill of Rights – religion, speech, assembly, press, and the right to petition the government, right to bear arms, right to speedy trial and so forth. These freedoms are continually interpreted for contemporary application.
The final words of the Declaration of Independence deserve scrutiny as well: “…we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
Would this not suggest that the collective good is paramount?