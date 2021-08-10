Food for thought

There has been a great deal of discussion about individual freedoms in connection to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and as the delta variant creates more and more cases resulting in resurgence of hospitalizations and death, there’s renewed resistance against any sort of mandated measures to mitigate the effect of the pandemic.

An anecdotal concept suggests one person’s rights end where another person’s begin. That sets up the sticky argument surrounding COVID-19 mitigation: When one person’s preference to decline a vaccination and/or wear a face mask encroaches on another person’s preference to navigate the world as safely as possible, whose liberties should be recognized?

The situation gets knottier by the day, and in far too many cases, governmental bodies that should be looking after the good of the constituency are failing – either by inaction or by active resistance.

Alabama’s legislature passed a measure earlier this year that prevents public and private entities from businesses to schools from requiring those seeking services to show proof of vaccination. In response, at least one school, Birmingham-Southern College, plans to charge unvaccinated students a $500 fee to cover the cost of weekly antigen testing and quarantining.