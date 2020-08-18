You are the owner of this article.
Football on the line
OUR VIEW

Football on the line

People of a certain age might recall a common complaint from their elders about the reckless behavior of the young. “Kids today think they’re bulletproof,” said moms and dads around the globe.

The scenes in Alabama’s college towns this weekend proves generations of moms and dads right. In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 100,000 Alabamians and killed almost 1,900, students crowded around popular nightspots with few face masks and no apparent regard for social distancing.

It’s inevitable, and it defies logic even in a situation where common sense is in short supply. At least one college, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, reversed course on decision to conduct on-campus classes after a rash of positive COVID tests. Now all instruction will be online.

Tuscaloosa’s student crowd drew the ire of city officials, and Mayor Walt Maddox raised a salient point after University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne tweeted a photo of a clutch of students outside a bar on The Strip.

“If you don’t want to protect yourself and you don’t want to protect your family and you don’t want to protect your friends and thousands of jobs, maybe just maybe you would want to protect the football season so we can have it this fall,” Maddox said in an interview.

That may be in jeopardy as well. Dothan High School canceled its first two games in the season after experiencing a positive COVID test.

If the potential loss of college football doesn’t get Alabamians’ attention, we don’t know what will.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
