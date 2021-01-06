In the midst of all the tumult in the world today, we would be remiss to not take a moment to remember the long public service of Fred Hamic, who died early Wednesday after a struggle with COVID-19.

Before leaving office early last year, Hamic served Geneva County for almost two decades as commission chairman and probate judge, and built positive relationships with elected officials, business leaders, and constituents far beyond the borders of his beloved Geneva County. He was civic-minded and civic-hearted, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.