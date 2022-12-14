 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Free Mary and Beverly

  • Updated
  • 0

It might have been an episode from the Andy Griffith Show. Two women are arrested and hauled into court, accused on questionable charges because they had the temerity to feed feral cats in a small Alabama town.

“Wetumpka police officers arrested (61-year-old Mary) Alston and (85-year-old Beverly) Roberts on the morning of June 25,” al.com reported. “Wetumpka Police Officer Brendan Foster said that when he arrived on the county-owned property near the courthouse between 8 and 9 a.m., he found Alston in possession of Fancy Feast.”

The difference between reality and Mayberry make-believe is that in real life, there’s not usually a sage official like Andy to inject a measure of good ol’ common sense into a situation that’s gone too far.

The women were handcuffed and charged with criminal trespassing and other misdemeanor crimes. This week a municipal judge found them guilty of all charges and sentenced each to two years’ unsupervised probation, a fine of $50 plus court costs, and 10 days in jail. The jail term was suspended.

The prosecutor maintains the women weren’t arrested for feeding cats, but for trespassing, because they were doing so on county property. In other words, public property. That belongs to the public. How does a person “trespass” when they have ownership in the property in question?

Wetumpka officials are missing the larger point. Two women who feed and trap feral cats to neuter them aren’t creating public harm or nuisance. Instead, they’re performing a public service by taking upon themselves compassionate service to address a situation that municipal government has not – working to mitigate a growing population of feral animals in a humane fashion.

These women don’t deserve a jail sentence, suspended or not. They deserve a key to the city.

