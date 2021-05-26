Free speech zone

A controversy has arisen at the University of Alabama, where a conservative Christian group has filed a lawsuit against the university over its rules requiring students to obtain a permit five days in advance before speaking on campus.
We applaud the action; such requirements would appear to violate the spirit of the free speech clause of the First Amendment.
While university officials may see it as a way to maintain control over what happens on campus, such onerous rules are an intolerable encroachment on constitutional freedom of students and anyone else who wants to express themselves on the public university campus.
There are limits to free speech. You can’t yell “fire” in a crowded theatre. Saying “hijack” or “bomb” in an airport or on a commercial flight is probably a bad idea, too.
However, Americans enjoy broad freedoms that government entities shouldn’t abridge without changing the U.S. Constitution. Those freedoms allow students to express themselves in public spaces without fear of interference, whether they’re protesting peacefully, preaching the gospel, or singing a capella do-wop tunes.
Unfortunately, such attempts to tamp down expression abound. It’s not uncommon for security personnel to corral protestors at public events, often far away and out of sight of the event. Even the city of Dothan has a “public speaking area” identified at the edge of the city hall complex at the corner of East Troy and North St. Andrews streets, implying that the public cannot speak elsewhere on public property.