Free speech zone

A controversy has arisen at the University of Alabama, where a conservative Christian group has filed a lawsuit against the university over its rules requiring students to obtain a permit five days in advance before speaking on campus.

We applaud the action; such requirements would appear to violate the spirit of the free speech clause of the First Amendment.

While university officials may see it as a way to maintain control over what happens on campus, such onerous rules are an intolerable encroachment on constitutional freedom of students and anyone else who wants to express themselves on the public university campus.

There are limits to free speech. You can’t yell “fire” in a crowded theatre. Saying “hijack” or “bomb” in an airport or on a commercial flight is probably a bad idea, too.

However, Americans enjoy broad freedoms that government entities shouldn’t abridge without changing the U.S. Constitution. Those freedoms allow students to express themselves in public spaces without fear of interference, whether they’re protesting peacefully, preaching the gospel, or singing a capella do-wop tunes.