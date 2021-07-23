FreeBritney

The hashtag seen round the world is getting support from South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island.

On Tuesday, Mace introduced legislation, co-sponsored by Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Florida, to protect the rights of those under conservatorships including pop singer Britney Spears.

The bill, called the Free Britney Act. would require someone under guardianship to have the right to ask a judge to replace a private guardian or conservator with a public guardian or a family member.

In addition, caseworkers would be designated for every person under guardianship to monitor for signs of abuse. The bill would also provide grants to states to pay the salaries of those caseworkers.

Conservatorships, as explained by the California Supreme Court’s website, come about during a court proceeding where a judge appoints a responsible person (called a conservator) to care for another adult who cannot care for him/herself or his/her finances (called a conservatee).