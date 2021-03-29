Frustrated by traffic? Try a bit of road Zen

Who could imagine they’d ever find themselves longing for a day when frustration with traffic was expressed with the honk of a horn or the occasional rude hand gesture?

Over the weekend, on Dothan’s heavily traveled Ross Clark Circle, a motorist pulled off the roadway to swap places with a passenger when another vehicle pulled alongside and fired several shots into the car, striking one of the occupants. The assaulted vehicle fled, and pulled into the parking lot of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, where the victim called police. Investigators are working to track down the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

The perpetrator should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Road rage is a relatively new term to describe a chronic occurrence. Under the best of circumstances, driving in traffic is stressful — frustrations escalate and tempers flare, and sometimes anger leads to irresponsible behavior. Add weapons into the mix, and the potential for tragedy intensifies.

A heavily traveled roadway through a densely developed area is the last place someone should be discharging a firearm, particularly considering the recent mass shootings in the U.S.

However, the weekend’s road rage incident should be a cautionary tale for those traveling anywhere in the U.S. Fight road rage with road Zen — drive carefully, and keep your frustration in check. If another driver behaves aggressively toward you, do not engage or retaliate. If possible, put distance between yourself and the aggressor. Turn off, if necessary. It’s better to make your journey a bit longer than have it end in tragedy.