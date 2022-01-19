 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frustration
OUR VIEW

Frustration

Alabamians should count their blessings with regard to the coronavirus and its relentless grip. While many Alabamians have chosen to go maskless and take a pass on the available vaccines, they’re also receiving information about the virus, current conditions and strategies to avoid exposure or serious illness.

If they lived a few miles south, across the Florida state line, it would be a different story. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is so politically opposed to coronavirus mitigation efforts, he signed a law last fall prohibiting government agencies from implementing vaccine mandates for workers, and restricted private business from the same. The law is so onerous that the top state Department of Health official in Florida’s Orange County, Raul Pino, has been suspended after sending an email to employees criticizing the low vaccination rate within their ranks.

Pino’s frustration is understandable. His department is responsible for vaccination efforts in the greater Orlando area, and fewer than half of his staff of almost 600 health workers has had even one dose of vaccine.

It’s a stretch to characterize Pino’s admonition as a mandate. As head of a department with a mission of encouraging vaccination, Pino should not be penalized for extending that encouragement to his own staff.

