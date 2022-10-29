There’s no denying the controversial incident that unfolded on the sidelines of the Dothan High School vs. Opelika High School football game last Friday night. A stadium full of spectators watched as DHS head coach Jed Kennedy ran down the sideline and approached a volunteer staffer, Early Walker, who drew a penalty flag for stepping too close to the field. Those in attendance then saw Kennedy grab Walker and throw him to the ground. Thousands of others have seen it, too; the game was televised and video clips of the altercation have been viewed thousands of times on the internet.

As horrifying as Kennedy’s violent physical attack on another adult is, it isn’t the worst of it. Dothan Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe held a press conference days later to say that Kennedy would be suspended for one week. Kennedy expressed remorse and apologized to the victim, and Mr. Walker and his family voiced support for the coach. As far as Coe is concerned, all is well – everyone’s eyes are on the playoffs, right? Dothan just needs to put this bit of unpleasantness in the rear view.

But all is not well. How would Dr. Coe have reacted had the person thrown to the ground by an aggravated coach been a player? A cheerleader? A student equipment manager? Would a slap on the wrist suffice then? Had a student committed such an act of assault, they’d likely be expelled, and the police would surely be involved. Thousands of people witnessed Kennedy assault Walker; shouldn’t charges be in order even without Walker’s initiative?

Coe’s position that this is a personnel matter might hold water if the incident had happened in a more private setting. However Kennedy slammed Walker to the ground in full view of thousands, and such a high-profile act demands transparency in the school system’s response.

The superintendent fumbled this response by not bringing the school board into the deliberations and by not considering the message his feeble response sends to Kennedy’s players, the student body, parents and the public at large – unless he meant his message to say that a coach with violent anger issues is tolerable if he’s winning.

But should we tolerate a superintendent who stands by that decision? Certainly not.

While Dr. Coe’s authority extends to dispensing discipline, the school board, at the very least, should have been informed every step of the way. At least two board members, Franklin Jones and Brenda Guilford, say they were left in the dark, and that they believe further investigation is warranted.

They’re right. This incident deserves renewed scrutiny. The school board should insist the investigation be re-opened, and discipline re-evaluated.