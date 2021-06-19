 Skip to main content
Future Masters tournament has Father's Day spirit
OUR VIEW

Future Masters tournament has Father's Day spirit

It’s fitting that scores of men and their boys are expected to gather today — Father’s Day — at the Dothan Country Club for the beginning of the 72nd Press Thornton Future Masters golf competition. Families from across the country will converge on the city for the event, which in itself is a nod to a traditional connection between many fathers and their sons.

The tournament was founded in 1950 by Press Thornton to serve junior golfers. Soon thereafter, his son, Press Thornton Jr., took the lead of the event, and served as the face of the tournament for 64 years until his death in early 2020 at 91 years old.

The torch was then passed to his son, King Thornton, who serves as a third-generation general chairman.

We wish the best of luck to all the competitors, and all the fathers cheering them on.

