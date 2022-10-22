 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Game day musing

  • 0

There are few things that draw the sort of fervent following that collegiate football teams do, particularly in the South. The most devoted fans plan their lives around a football schedule, and game day – or at least some game days involving long-simmering rivalries – are sacred.

Football lore is filled with stories of familial conflicts that arose when game day conflicts with save-the-date events, including parents who would attend the big game rather than the wedding of a child who had the audacity of choosing her big day despite the football schedule.

It’s part of the grandeur of the culture, which may or may not have much to do with the actual sport.

But some people take it all a little too seriously. Harvey Updyke comes to mind. The Alabama super fan got so aggravated by Auburn’s 1-point win over his beloved Crimson Tide in the 2010 Iron Bowl that he travelled to the Plains with several gallons of high-powered herbicide and poisoned the storied Toomer’s Corner oak trees.

Life was never the same for Updyke; he was banned from attending Alabama games and fined an astronomical sum, and he died a tragic figure in 2020, remembered for his most infamous act.

This week, another Alabama fan lost a job of more than six years for a tweet related to the Tide’s loss to Tennessee last week.

Responding to a post about an Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton striking a Tennessee fan after the crowd rushed the field following the upset, Steve Lemmons tweeted: “I am glad he did it. Should have knocked her head off. Not supposed to be on the field anyway.”

He later deleted the tweet, but the damage had been done. His employer, Kele, Inc., later tweeted that Lemmons and the company had parted ways, saying it didn’t tolerate “offensive or hateful comments.”

These are cautionary tales, but shouldn’t dampen the high spirits of collegiate football fans. Enjoy the games and your teams’ successes. It’s one of the better aspects of fall.

But keep yourself in check when things don’t go your way. Reverberations of your reaction can follow you for years.

