State Senate Majority Leader Del Marsh drew criticism over remarks he made to reporters over the weekend, prompting the prominent senator to retreat later.
Marsh, who had been asked about the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the state, suggested the increase meant the state was getting closer to herd immunity. “I’m not as concerned so much as the number of cases. In fact, quite honestly, I want to see more people because we start reaching immunity as more people have it and get through it.”
He later walked it back. “It was a poor choice of words on my end,” Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh told The Associated Press, saying he didn’t wish for anyone to become ill.
However, criticism came quickly, and as usually happens in Alabama, arrived in the form of a partisan cudgel.
“It is this type of dangerously stupid thinking that hurts Alabamians,” read a post on the Alabama Democratic Party’s social media. “We need politicians to just shut up and listen to health officials."
Democratic officials have had their fair share of gaffes, too, and it’s a good bet that both parties will have many more in the future.
Certainly no reasonable person would take that awkward phrasing to mean that Marsh is wishing illness on anyone. And as serious as the coronavirus pandemic is unfolding in our state, rampant partisan acrimony poses a similar threat to the effectiveness of our government.
Every empathetic Alabamian watches the COVID-19 numbers rise with horror. Optimists look for any glimmer of positivity in the darkness.
