Give the people what they want
OUR VIEW

Give the people what they want

One positive consequence of the coronavirus pandemic is the realization that changes that make the voting process easier for Alabamians work well.

Alabama’s requirements for absentee voting were relaxed because of the pandemic, and almost 10 percent of the state’s 3.7 million registered voters took advantage of “no-excuse” absentee voting, casting ballots without declaring they’d be out of town, working, or too ill to vote in person on Election Day.

The election went off without a hitch. That trial run should prompt Alabama lawmakers to make that change permanent.

However, legislative leaders are already waving off the notion.

House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter said in a statement that, “I believe that no-excuse mail-in voting will erode the public’s confidence in honest elections and open the door to abuse.”

The absentee turnout for the Nov. 3 election — more than 3.5 times larger than the previous record number of absentee ballots — suggests otherwise.

Legislative leaders should allow any measure to allow no-excuse absentee voting full access to the legislative process, including public hearings in which committees should hear from election officials across the state.

It appears the voting public wants options beyond in-person, at-the-polls voting. Legislative leaders should remember their constituency.

