 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glimmer of hope
0 comments

Glimmer of hope

{{featured_button_text}}

State health officials relayed some sunny news this week: Following a grim warning that Alabama would likely see a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Labor Day holiday and the start of school, that increase has not yet materialized.

It’s been two weeks — the benchmark for incubation of the virus — and “I would say we’ve not seen a big spike from Labor Day,” Harris told WSFA-TV.

That fear also accompanied the start of school; many school systems have been conducting class onsite for two weeks or more, and there appears to be no appreciable difference in the rate of infection.

However, Alabama remains in the grip of the disease. The average number of cases has returned to the level before the post-July4 holiday spike. With more than 2,450 COVID-19 deaths in the state, Alabama ranks 21st among US states. While the average number of daily cases has dropped by almost 9 percent, Alabama ranks 12th in the U.S. in rate of new cases.

State health officials see the absence of a post-Labor Day surge as reason for cautious optimism. More important, however, is the assessment of practices they believe attribute to the result — continuing social distancing, widespread consistent use of face coverings, and other preventive measures.

We appear to be making progress, but there’s a long road ahead.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Good luck, Dr. Edwards
Editorial

Good luck, Dr. Edwards

Dothan’s school board will soon embark on a search for a superintendent — again. Dr. Phyllis Edwards issued a letter of resignation last week …

Editorial

Stubborn Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi must be supremely confident of a sweeping Democratic victory on Nov. 3. How else to explain why she refuses to compromise on a co…

Zoom-bombed
Editorial

Zoom-bombed

  • Updated

In the months since the coronavirus pandemic made gatherings dangerous, conclaves of every stripe — from book clubs to corporate briefings to …

We’re dead last
Editorial

We’re dead last

This is the time of year that many Alabamians start to think about our state’s superiority. It’s football season, and most Alabamians — even m…

Life goes on
Editorial

Life goes on

The weather outside the last few days has been a particularly refreshing change from the oppressive heat the community has experienced for wee…

Editorial

Winter is coming

As any "Game of Thrones" fan can tell you, the phrase "winter is coming" is not just a House Stark motto but a frequently invoked warning that…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert