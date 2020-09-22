Glimmer of hope

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials relayed some sunny news this week: Following a grim warning that Alabama would likely see a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Labor Day holiday and the start of school, that increase has not yet materialized.

It’s been two weeks — the benchmark for incubation of the virus — and “I would say we’ve not seen a big spike from Labor Day,” Harris told WSFA-TV.

That fear also accompanied the start of school; many school systems have been conducting class onsite for two weeks or more, and there appears to be no appreciable difference in the rate of infection.

However, Alabama remains in the grip of the disease. The average number of cases has returned to the level before the post-July4 holiday spike. With more than 2,450 COVID-19 deaths in the state, Alabama ranks 21st among US states. While the average number of daily cases has dropped by almost 9 percent, Alabama ranks 12th in the U.S. in rate of new cases.

State health officials see the absence of a post-Labor Day surge as reason for cautious optimism. More important, however, is the assessment of practices they believe attribute to the result — continuing social distancing, widespread consistent use of face coverings, and other preventive measures.

We appear to be making progress, but there’s a long road ahead.

