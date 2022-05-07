Go see your mama

If you’re out early on Sunday morning on an errand to the market or drug store, you’ll likely notice a crowd gathered in the greeting card aisle. It’s the last-minute crew hoping to find a card on the way to visit their mothers so they don’t turn up empty-handed.

Many young adults have been there. Those who are fortunate enough to still have their mothers, and have developed some planning skills, probably took time last week shopping for the perfect gift, planning a meal or outing, or even browsing for a perfect card to express appreciation for the person who brought them into this world before all the good ones are gone.

At least retailers hope you did. In fact, they count on it. According to a National Retail Federation survey, 85 percent of Americans celebrate Mother’s Day, and are expected to spend an average of $186.39 on mom this year.

Retailers anticipate some $24 billion in Mother’s Day-related sales this year. Much of that will be spent on jewelry ($5 billion), dinners and brunches ($4.2 billion), and flowers ($2.6 billion), and 78 percent of people will purchase greeting cards for mom.

Surely all the moms out there appreciate the gifts. However, what they really want is the time and attention of their offspring – something no amount of chocolate, flowers, or jewelry can replace.

Of course, it helps not to show up empty handed. Mothers may not count on it, but the economy does. Mothers don’t care if you’re empty handed as long as you show up.

After all, that’s really the intent of the holiday – honoring one’s mother.

If you mother’s nearby, go see her. Do some chores around her house while she relaxes. Sit and talk to her. Stay a while. And if she’s too far away to visit, give her a call or, better yet, video-chat using the ubiquitous electronic devices everyone seems to have at hand these days.

Cards and flowers are nice, but they’re no substitute for attention.