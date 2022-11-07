Tuesday morning the polls open across the nation for the midterm elections, and turnout is expected to be strong as voters make choices that will determine which party holds the majority in the U.S. Congress. There have been polls and predictions that suggest different outcomes, but in truth, anything is possible.

Here in Alabama, where 52 percent of voters identify as Republican or Republican-leaning, the partisan contests are a foregone conclusion, which says more about the weakness of the state Democratic Party than anything else.

Democrats frittered an opportunity to mount a strong campaign to take a Congressional seat long held by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Without a strong candidate with adequate financial support, the seat is Republicans’ to lose, and GOP nominee Katie Britt will surely be swept into office.

Ditto incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey, whose victory is all but guaranteed despite virtually non-existent campaigning.

For Alabamians, the most important questions on the ballot are at the end, where voters are to weigh in on several constitutional amendments that would make incremental positive changes to our state constitution.

We urge voters of every political stripe to make time to go to the polls today and participate in the election process.

It’s a privilege that shouldn’t be taken for granted.