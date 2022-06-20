 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Go vote

  • Updated
  • 0

There’s an election in Alabama Tuesday – runoffs in the Democratic and Republican primaries – and in a perfect world, there’d be a crush of voters standing in triple-digit heat waiting for the opportunity to step into their polling place and exercise their right and privilege to cast their ballot.

But the world isn’t perfect. And while legions of people in other countries endure untold hardships in order to cast their ballot, often traveling hundreds of miles over inhospitable terrain, most Alabama voters won’t take the time to stop by the polls. Election officials anticipate light turnout – somewhere south of 20 percent.

That’s a shame. The right to fill a role in our participatory democratic elections is taken for granted by many of us for various reasons. Some people believe their individual vote doesn’t really matter, or they may believe there’s a conspiracy afoot and that the result of any election is predetermined. Whatever rationale they choose, the vast majority of voters won’t be voters on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

We understand that there isn’t much on the ballot this time around. Republican voters have a choice to make for U.S. Senate, state auditor, secretary of state, and two seats on the Public Service Commission. Democrats have a gubernatorial runoff. Both ballots will have a smattering of local races at the county level.

However, it’s not the content of the ballot that should determine whether a voter makes an effort. The right to vote is hard-won and hard-kept, and most Americans have forebears whose military service ensures that right.

We urge every registered voter to take a few minutes out of their day and spend a brief period at their polling place. They’re open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Juneteenth

Juneteenth

When June 20 rolls around next week, Alabama’s state employees will enjoy a day off. State offices will be closed because Alabama Gov. Kay Ive…

Welcome home

Welcome home

Everyone has heard the one about perspective that tells us some people see a glass as half empty while others see it as half full. It’s a well…

Beat the heat

Beat the heat

Technically, it’s still spring, but Alabama is already sweltering under a heat wave that’s pushing temperatures into triple digits this week.

Targeted

Targeted

In many ways, America seems more divided than ever politically, with division bleeding over into virtually every corner of daily life.

Grief amok

Grief amok

In what might appear at first blush as an unconscionable affront to a grief-stricken young man attempting to make tribute to his deceased fian…

One-note Mo

One-note Mo

As is often the case with an underdog, Alabama Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Mo Brooks has been hounding his opponent, Katie Britt, fo…

John Glanton Jr.

John Glanton Jr.

John Henry Glanton Jr., who died last week at 98, was among a well-regarded group of local residents sometimes colloquially known as The Old G…

Does your dog bite?

Does your dog bite?

A well-worn trope points out a dog’s natural “enemies” for comedic effect, and has for generations. Dog vs cat; dog vs. squirrel; dog vs. mail…

Hypocrisy

Hypocrisy

When Donald Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden in November 2020, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks became one of the most vocal of …

Governed by a dwindling few

Governed by a dwindling few

Many candidates this election cycle have made election integrity a plank in their platforms, although recounts, investigations, and legal acti…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert