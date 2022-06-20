There’s an election in Alabama Tuesday – runoffs in the Democratic and Republican primaries – and in a perfect world, there’d be a crush of voters standing in triple-digit heat waiting for the opportunity to step into their polling place and exercise their right and privilege to cast their ballot.

But the world isn’t perfect. And while legions of people in other countries endure untold hardships in order to cast their ballot, often traveling hundreds of miles over inhospitable terrain, most Alabama voters won’t take the time to stop by the polls. Election officials anticipate light turnout – somewhere south of 20 percent.

That’s a shame. The right to fill a role in our participatory democratic elections is taken for granted by many of us for various reasons. Some people believe their individual vote doesn’t really matter, or they may believe there’s a conspiracy afoot and that the result of any election is predetermined. Whatever rationale they choose, the vast majority of voters won’t be voters on Tuesday.

We understand that there isn’t much on the ballot this time around. Republican voters have a choice to make for U.S. Senate, state auditor, secretary of state, and two seats on the Public Service Commission. Democrats have a gubernatorial runoff. Both ballots will have a smattering of local races at the county level.

However, it’s not the content of the ballot that should determine whether a voter makes an effort. The right to vote is hard-won and hard-kept, and most Americans have forebears whose military service ensures that right.

We urge every registered voter to take a few minutes out of their day and spend a brief period at their polling place. They’re open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.