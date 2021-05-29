 Skip to main content
Good call, Gov. Ivey
OUR VIEW

Good call, Gov. Ivey

Surely there has been much concerned discussion among parents of school-age children and education professionals about the potentially detrimental effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the academic progress of students. There should be; there’s simply no way that pulling students from classrooms suddenly and converting to a remote learning process that most school systems and teachers were unprepared for could have anything but a harmful impact on students’ arc of learning.

The disruption may well be even more damaging to students early in their education journey. Because most everything about the pandemic situation over the past 14 months is unprecedented, there’s little data to consult to suggest otherwise.

That’s why it’s puzzling that some lawmakers and educators wanted to delay an important reading assessment for third-graders for a year. The assessment would determine whether third-graders are reading at grade level; if a student is lagging behind in reading, they’d be held back to repeat the third grade.

Lawmakers passed a measure that would delay the assessment for a year, which would mean that some students who had fallen behind in reading skills would advance to the fourth grade, where they would be hamstrung from the start. Gov. Ivey wants to let education officials review the latest test scores to have a better understanding of how third-graders’ reading proficiency has fared before deciding whether to delay the promotion assessment.

That’s prudent, and we applaud Ivey for vetoing the delaying legislation, leaving the promotion assessment in place for the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Promoting children from one grade to the next when they haven’t mastered the material is a recipe for disaster. When that material is reading proficiency — the bedrock of all future learning — that deficiency will amplify throughout their education career and potentially affect their ability to succeed as an adult.

