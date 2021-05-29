Good call, Gov. Ivey

Surely there has been much concerned discussion among parents of school-age children and education professionals about the potentially detrimental effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the academic progress of students. There should be; there’s simply no way that pulling students from classrooms suddenly and converting to a remote learning process that most school systems and teachers were unprepared for could have anything but a harmful impact on students’ arc of learning.

The disruption may well be even more damaging to students early in their education journey. Because most everything about the pandemic situation over the past 14 months is unprecedented, there’s little data to consult to suggest otherwise.

That’s why it’s puzzling that some lawmakers and educators wanted to delay an important reading assessment for third-graders for a year. The assessment would determine whether third-graders are reading at grade level; if a student is lagging behind in reading, they’d be held back to repeat the third grade.