Good luck, Dr. Edwards

Dothan’s school board will soon embark on a search for a superintendent — again. Dr. Phyllis Edwards issued a letter of resignation last week after overseeing significant changes to the city school system and enduring a great deal of public acrimony in the process.

That’s unfortunate. Dr. Edwards carried out the will of the school board — men and women elected by voters in the city to oversee the operation of the public schools. The school board determines direction, and depends on a superintendent to carry out their directions.

Are the changes made during Dr. Edwards’ administration positive? Time will tell. What’s apparent is that Dothan schools, like public school systems all over the nation, needed attention. Public schools are losing students to private schools, faith-based schools, and home-schooling. Even the state legislature seems to have thrown in the towel, creating a nebulous ranking structure to grade schools and offering a tax credit incentive to families who want to transfer their child from an underperforming public school to a private school.

Dothan’s school board wanted to identify and address deficiencies in the local schools, and hired an administrator to see those changes through.