 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good luck, Dr. Edwards
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Good luck, Dr. Edwards

Dothan’s school board will soon embark on a search for a superintendent — again. Dr. Phyllis Edwards issued a letter of resignation last week after overseeing significant changes to the city school system and enduring a great deal of public acrimony in the process.

That’s unfortunate. Dr. Edwards carried out the will of the school board — men and women elected by voters in the city to oversee the operation of the public schools. The school board determines direction, and depends on a superintendent to carry out their directions.

Are the changes made during Dr. Edwards’ administration positive? Time will tell. What’s apparent is that Dothan schools, like public school systems all over the nation, needed attention. Public schools are losing students to private schools, faith-based schools, and home-schooling. Even the state legislature seems to have thrown in the towel, creating a nebulous ranking structure to grade schools and offering a tax credit incentive to families who want to transfer their child from an underperforming public school to a private school.

Dothan’s school board wanted to identify and address deficiencies in the local schools, and hired an administrator to see those changes through.

From that perspective, Dr. Edwards’ work here has been a success, and we applaud her contributions and wish her well in her future endeavors.

The future of Dothan’s schools remains in the hands of school board members. They tapped Dr. Dennis Coe as interim superintendent, and he inherits both a collection of schools still adjusting to the system’s realignment and adapting to additional changes brought on by a continuing pandemic.

The road forward is difficult, and there may well be more changes ahead. We’re fortunate to have a school board with the courage to make changes, and if they don’t work, make more changes.

The alternative — doing nothing and expecting different results — is untenable.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We’re dead last
Editorial

We’re dead last

This is the time of year that many Alabamians start to think about our state’s superiority. It’s football season, and most Alabamians — even m…

Hazards of pay
Editorial

Hazards of pay

The idea of hazard pay in pandemic times is worthy of discussion, and this week, Montgomery’s city-county personnel board followed through wit…

The day everything changed
Editorial

The day everything changed

On a clear Tuesday morning 19 years ago, a group of militant Islamic terrorists executed an intricate plan to attack the United States by hija…

Barry Moore reveals himself
Editorial

Barry Moore reveals himself

  • Updated

Barry Moore, the Republican candidate for Alabama 2nd Congressional District House seat, made a poor judgment call over the weekend, and then …

Here comes Sally
Editorial

Here comes Sally

While the Wiregrass area isn’t in the crosshairs, many residents are wisely preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Sally, which is expected to…

Editorial

Winter is coming

As any "Game of Thrones" fan can tell you, the phrase "winter is coming" is not just a House Stark motto but a frequently invoked warning that…

Editorial

A gag rule for athletes?

  • Updated

America has always had a complicated relationship with its athletic heroes. Fans cheer them and implore them to be role models for impressiona…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert