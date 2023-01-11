Good time, bad time

With an executive order this week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey changed the rules of a correctional incentive time program for the small percentage of state prisoners who qualify.

Ivey, who announced the changes along with Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm, outlined violations, their assigned severity, and penalty, which includes loss of good time earned. Ivey’s order also includes guidelines for restoration of lost good time.

“This lays out more concrete procedures on the awarding of that correctional incentive time, but more importantly on the restoration, once that time has been taken away,” Hamm said.

The order brought swift protestation from opponents who question the practicality of toughening good time procedures when the prisons are plagued with overcrowding and understaffing – as well as the potential impact on future prison populations.

There is a practical passage of Ivey’s order that would eliminate the differences in good time procedures that may vary among state prisons. Each facility would follow the same procedures for correctional incentive time. A uniform policy on good time is a valuable step toward positive changes in ADOC operations.

However, the governor shouldn’t disregard the voice of opposition; it may provide a perspective she had not considered, or remind her that good time is a strategy to reduce prison population.