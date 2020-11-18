Goodbye, Paris

The 2016 Paris Agreement represented the first collective effort by all countries to address climate change. It's become clear, however, that only a fraction of the 197 signatories are actually living up to it.

The agreement's ambitious goals — to keep global warming below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit by reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally by 50% by 2030 — are not legally binding or enforceable. There are no penalties in place for countries that fail to comply with the plans they submitted. Ultimately the agreement turned out to be an exercise in public relations.

In 2018, the Grantham Research Institute did an analysis of the signatories and found that only 17 countries are meeting their goals — nations like Samoa and Algeria that set a low bar to begin with. A 2019 report from the Universal Ecological Fund, "The Truth Behind the Climate Pledges," reveals that almost 75% of the countries' pledges are either partially or totally insufficient to contribute to reducing emissions by 50% by 2030.

The agreement will provide only a fractional decrease in temperature by the end of the century, and it will cost a fortune. Estimates are anywhere between $1 trillion to $2 trillion per year.