Gov. Ivey’s disingenuity

Gov. Kay Ivey was quick to issue a strong response last week to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for federal employees, hospital workers in facilities that receive federal funds, and employers of 100 workers or more.
Considering she’s a Republican governor running for re-election and Biden is a Democratic president, the partisan underpinnings of her message were not unexpected.
However, considering her own messaging throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and the dismal vaccination rate in Alabama – lowest in the nation – her indignation is disingenuous at best.
“Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts,” Ivey said in a social media post. “Alabamians have stepped up by rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine, increasing our doses administered significantly in recent weeks. We have done so without mandates from Washington D.C. or Montgomery.”
Disagreeing with the president’s vaccination mandate is one thing; we, too, have concerns about the precarious balance between ensuring public health and the heavy hand of government overreach.
However, suggesting that Alabamians have “stepped up by rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine” while our state is in the height of its COVID crisis is a breathtaking mischaracterization.
At an industrial grand opening in July, Ivey herself expressed frustration with unvaccinated Alabamians fueling a runaway spread of the virus.
“The new cases of COVID are because of unvaccinated folks. Almost 100 percent of the new hospitalizations are unvaccinated folks,” Ivey said. “And the deaths certainly are occurring with unvaccinated folks.”
Six weeks later, Alabama still holds the lowest vaccination rate in the nation at 39.6 percent and its hospitals are so overrun with desperately ill unvaccinated COVID patients that federal medical teams have come into local hospitals to help treat patients, and far more patients are sick enough for intensive care than ICU beds are available.
No, governor, six out of 10 Alabamians have not stepped up. Our continuing health crisis suggests the governor’s office hasn’t either.