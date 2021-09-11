Gov. Ivey’s disingenuity

Gov. Kay Ivey was quick to issue a strong response last week to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for federal employees, hospital workers in facilities that receive federal funds, and employers of 100 workers or more.

Considering she’s a Republican governor running for re-election and Biden is a Democratic president, the partisan underpinnings of her message were not unexpected.

However, considering her own messaging throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and the dismal vaccination rate in Alabama – lowest in the nation – her indignation is disingenuous at best.

“Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts,” Ivey said in a social media post. “Alabamians have stepped up by rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine, increasing our doses administered significantly in recent weeks. We have done so without mandates from Washington D.C. or Montgomery.”

Disagreeing with the president’s vaccination mandate is one thing; we, too, have concerns about the precarious balance between ensuring public health and the heavy hand of government overreach.