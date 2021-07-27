 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Kay Ivey’s to-do list
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Gov. Kay Ivey’s to-do list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In this space on Tuesday, we commended Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her unvarnished show of frustration over a new COVID-19 surge in our state, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the country. Her soundbite blaming the unvaccinated for the increase in infections got national attention, and may have urged someone, somewhere, to reconsider their resistance to the only medicinal tool in our arsenal.

“I don’t know what else to do!” Ivey said. “You tell me.”

Since she asked, we’ll remind her that she signed a law into effect earlier this year that undermines much of the benefit of immunization by prohibiting public and private schools from requiring vaccination for enrollment, barring private businesses and governmental offices from requiring vaccination for entry or service, and barring government agencies from sharing vaccination records.

Last month, Ivey pooh-poohed an American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation that schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults. Ivey disagrees, saying students need to be in the classroom without any type of mask requirement.

It’s doubtful that the provisions of the law denying private schools and private businesses control over their own health and safety procedures would withstand a legal challenge, yet lawmakers had no qualms about passing the measure, and Gov. Ivey didn’t hesitate to sign it.

What she can do, for starters, is undo — suspend the draconian elements of the law that have politicized vaccinations so business owners and school officials can shape their safety policy on the advice of medical professional instead of the whims of politicians.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Stand down, Mo

In recent months, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has enjoyed a far higher profile than he’s seen in the time he’s represented Alabama’s 5th Congressional…

A primer in bad behavior
Editorial

A primer in bad behavior

Small towns have many fine attributes, as those who live in them or have in the past can attest. Others may rely on what they’ve seen on telev…

Editorial

'We deserve better'

  • Updated

As a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has a responsibility to tell her constituents, including the residents of Whitfield and Murray…

Respect
Editorial

Respect

As most Alabamians resist vaccination despite a meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases here and across the nation, there’s little to suggest concern …

Ivey’s harsh truth
Editorial

Ivey’s harsh truth

  • Updated

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made national news late last week in a moment of unvarnished truth. Asked what she might do to improve Alabama’s worst-i…

Editorial

#FreeBritney

  • Updated

The hashtag seen round the world is getting support from South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island.

Mixed messages
Editorial

Mixed messages

  • Updated

‘The pandemic is over in southeast Alabama so let’s celebrate…” began an e-mail received in our newsroom on Thursday announcing an event plann…

A tough pill to swallow
Editorial

A tough pill to swallow

Roy Moore, whose 2017 U.S. Senate race appeared to be derailed by allegations of sexual misconduct early in his legal career, was rightfully p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert