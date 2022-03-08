 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greenhorn politics
OUR VIEW

Greenhorn politics

If Alabama residents watching the national news hear a well-spoken member of congress from some other state speaking intelligently and eloquently about the issues of the day, it’s understandable that they might shake their heads and wonder how our own congressional delegation might come across.

To be fair, Alabama has newcomers in Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Barry Moore, and they might be cut a bit of slack if they don’t come across as polished as the average talking head. So while we may cringe when Sen. Tuberville asks who’s the head coach of the coronavirus, or misaddressed the beleaguered Ukrainian population as “Uranians,” we’re pleased to have elected officials who’ve jumped into the fray rather than lurking in the back and keeping a low profile.

That’s why those who may look at the state of the nation and the world and roll their eyes at Tuberville’s measure to eliminate daylight saving time should save their indignation for another day. Tuberville’s bill may not deliver peace on earth, but it’s a worthy project for a freshman senator and, if it finds its way into law, would be an accomplishment of which any lawmaker would be proud. Simply put, Tuberville is representing the people of Alabama, many of whom favor the elimination of daylight saving time, or “flipping the switch on this outdated practice.”

The old coach may express himself in homespun ways, but if he can serve his constituents by shepherding legislation to benefit the people of our state, more power to him.

