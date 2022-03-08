Greenhorn politics

If Alabama residents watching the national news hear a well-spoken member of congress from some other state speaking intelligently and eloquently about the issues of the day, it’s understandable that they might shake their heads and wonder how our own congressional delegation might come across.

To be fair, Alabama has newcomers in Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Barry Moore, and they might be cut a bit of slack if they don’t come across as polished as the average talking head. So while we may cringe when Sen. Tuberville asks who’s the head coach of the coronavirus, or misaddressed the beleaguered Ukrainian population as “Uranians,” we’re pleased to have elected officials who’ve jumped into the fray rather than lurking in the back and keeping a low profile.