Grief amok

In what might appear at first blush as an unconscionable affront to a grief-stricken young man attempting to make tribute to his deceased fiancé, a Shakespearean tragedy out of Auburn could have – should have – been avoided.

Hannah Ford was killed in a car crash early last year shortly after she became engaged to Winston “Winchester” Hagans. Shortly after Ford was buried, Hagans placed a flower box at the grave. The grave property is in a municipal cemetery and is owned by Hannah Ford’s father, the Rev. Tom Ford, who bought it from his brother-in-law. Cemetery rules regulate what can and cannot be placed at graves, and planter boxes are prohibited. Ford removed the planter from his daughter’s grave.

Another soon took its place. In fact, every time Ford removed a box, Hagans replaced it. The dispute escalated until it reached a courtroom this week. A judge found him guilty of criminal littering and fined him $50 and court costs. Hagans’ lawyer said they would appeal. And Hagans said he would continue to place the boxes.

People deal with their grief in different ways, and apparently Hagans’ strategy is to place planter boxes to honor his fiancé.

However, he fails to recognize that Hannah Ford’s family is grieving as well, and that his action is not only causing them undue distress, but violates the regulations of municipal cemetery.

Hagans has every right to appeal the judge’s decision in his case. However, a better approach for everyone would be to explore other ways to express his grief, and allow this conflict to quietly conclude.