Happy now?

How does one quantify happiness? Is it even possible?

NiceRX, a web site for medication management and access, has given it a shot, ranking the happiness of nations across the globe and all 50 U.S. states.

According to its statistical analysis, Alabama is the fourth unhappiest state in the nation. By NiceRX calculations, Mississippi is most miserable, followed by Louisiana and Arkansas.

It’s difficult to put any stock in such a survey, particularly when the weather is as pleasant as it’s been this time of year. Our economy is comparatively buoyant in these trying times. There are apparently more jobs than people to fill them.

Alabama has its share of challenges, and its officials have been slow to address them. We have not excelled in coronavirus mitigation, and our population and our health care facilities have suffered for it.

The survey examines quantifiable data such as the number of adults with serious mental illness, life expectancy, mean household income, homicides per 100,000 people, and poverty rate, and then determines a happiness score. It’s a subjective exercise at best, particularly considering the adage that money doesn’t buy happiness.

We tend to believe that every individual is responsible for his or her own happiness, and without polling every Alabamian and trusting their response, any other method of assessment seems little more than a wild guess.