 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy now?
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Happy now?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

How does one quantify happiness? Is it even possible?

NiceRX, a web site for medication management and access, has given it a shot, ranking the happiness of nations across the globe and all 50 U.S. states.

According to its statistical analysis, Alabama is the fourth unhappiest state in the nation. By NiceRX calculations, Mississippi is most miserable, followed by Louisiana and Arkansas.

It’s difficult to put any stock in such a survey, particularly when the weather is as pleasant as it’s been this time of year. Our economy is comparatively buoyant in these trying times. There are apparently more jobs than people to fill them.

Alabama has its share of challenges, and its officials have been slow to address them. We have not excelled in coronavirus mitigation, and our population and our health care facilities have suffered for it.

The survey examines quantifiable data such as the number of adults with serious mental illness, life expectancy, mean household income, homicides per 100,000 people, and poverty rate, and then determines a happiness score. It’s a subjective exercise at best, particularly considering the adage that money doesn’t buy happiness.

We tend to believe that every individual is responsible for his or her own happiness, and without polling every Alabamian and trusting their response, any other method of assessment seems little more than a wild guess.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Repatriation
Editorial

Repatriation

The 250-room Biltmore Estate outside Ashville, N.C., welcomes tens of thousands of visitors every year, but the estate, created by the Vanderb…

Crisis factory
Editorial

Crisis factory

What is it about Alabama’s leaders that makes them ignore very real, critical challenges in our state while creating non-existent threats that…

Editorial

Instability

  • Updated

The suicide attack on a mosque in Kunduz last week, killing at least 50 people, all of them from Afghanistan’s persecuted Shia minority, is a …

Life imitates art
Editorial

Life imitates art

  • Updated

Remember Bubba Skinner, the Sparta, Mississippi, police captain from “In the Heat of the Night?” Or Gopher Smith, the purser on “The Love Boat…

Food and thought
Editorial

Food and thought

  • Updated

Here’s a challenge few if any people saw coming: Alabama schools are experiencing food shortages.

Pig in a poke
Editorial

Pig in a poke

  • Updated

There’s something many politicians would rather the public didn’t know, and the fewer who are aware of it, the better.

A cautionary tale
Editorial

A cautionary tale

  • Updated

Municipalities around the state should pay close attention to a cautionary tale unfolding in the city of Mobile, where a runoff election this …

The Grinch rises
Editorial

The Grinch rises

  • Updated

Parents of young children may have another worry on the horizon: coronavirus-fueled disruptions in the global supply chain are throwing a Grin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert